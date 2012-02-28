Seoul shares seen up, output data may lend support

SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set for modest gains on Wednesday, with support likely to be found from better-than-expected domestic output data and strong U.S. consumer confidence figures that lifted Wall Street overnight.

“The market looks to extend gains tracking strength in Wall Street, but rises are seen to be limited with South Korean shares viewed as being more oil-sensitive and crude prices still at an uncomfortable level,” said Bae Sung-young, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

South Korea’s industrial output posted a surprise surge in January from December despite weak export figures reported earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, easing concerns about a sharp slowing in the economy.

Strong U.S. consumer confidence helped extend Wall Street’s rally on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008.

Investors will also be keeping a close eye on uptake of the European Central Bank’s second round of cheap loan injections, and although analysts say the event has been largely priced in, bigger-than-expected demand may help shore up market confidence.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.63 percent to close at 2,003.69 points on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,372.18 0.34% 4.590 USD/JPY 80.45 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.941 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD $1,781.65 -0.13% -2.340 US CRUDE $106.55 -1.85% -2.010 DOW JONES 13005.12 0.18% 23.61 ASIA ADRS 132.32 1.36% 1.78 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil >US Treasuries steady ahead of Bernanke testimony >Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion >Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG DISPLAY ** Apple Inc is hosting a media event next Wednesday, where it is expected to unveil a faster, better-equipped version of its popular iPad tablet. LG Display and Samsung Electronics are major suppliers of Apple product components while the latter is also a competitor in the tablet market.