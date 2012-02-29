Seoul shares climb led by shipbuilders

SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday, supported by better-than-expected factory output data and overnight gains on Wall Street.

Shipbuilders led early gains, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering climbed 2.63 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 1.76 percent.

Data showed on Wednesday that South Korea’s industrial output posted a surprise surge in January from December, easing concerns about a sharp slowdown in the economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.77 percent at 2,019.08 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)