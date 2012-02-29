S.Korea KOSPI rises on broad large-cap rally

* Shipbuilders lead on reports of large orders * Samsung Elec shares reach another all-time high * S.Korea factory output posts surprise gain in Jan By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street peers and lifted by broad gains in large-cap stocks as they reached a key milestone, poised to close out the month of February on a positive note. "The pattern we've been seeing in recent weeks has been flurries of of bargain-hunting bids whenever the index falls below the 2,000 point level after corrections, and we're seeing that again today," said Park Jung-woo, an analyst at SK Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.36 percent at 2,030.99 points as of 0210 GMT. Foreign investors resumed buying, snapping up a net 175.4 billion won ($156 million) worth of shares while institutions picked up a net 140.3 billion won worth. Sentiment was lifted as government data showed South Korea's industrial output posted a surprise surge in January from December despite weak export figures reported earlier, easing concerns about a sharp slowing in the economy. Market heavyweights rallied across the board, with shipbuilders star performers following reports of large orders. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering was up 4.82 percent after local media said it won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion for a floating production unit from Inpex Corp . The Korea Exchange asked Daewoo to clarify the report by 0900 GMT. Hyundai Mipo Dockyards saw its shares climb 3.61 percent after announcing the signing of a 279 billion won ($248.1 million) order for four chemical tankers to be delivered to an undisclosed client in the Middle East. The KRX Shipbuilding Index is on pace to set a four-session winning streak, gaining more than 9 percent during the stretch. Samsung Electronics extended gains, rising 1.69 percent to set a fresh intra-day record high of 1,205,000 won, while LG Electronics soared 4.61 percent. Automobile shares snapped a recent losing streak, with Hyundai Motor rebounding 2.4 percent after a five-day skid, while Ssangyong Motor rallied 4.25 percent following the announcement of a $263 million investment plan. Airline shares were lifted after oil prices fell for a second day, pointing to eased jet fuel expenses. Flagship carrier Korean Air was up 3.49 percent while Asiana Airlines rose 2.34 percent. Analysts said there was plenty of base momentum to move forward in the long run, but also many potential triggers for corrections. "Oil prices remain a concern despite the pullback, and investors will be looking at corporate fundamentals with more scrutiny. The estimated 3 trillion won worth of programme sell orders waiting to be triggered will also cap gains," said Park. The benchmark KOSPI index has risen more than 10 percent so far this year on the back of liquidity injections by the European Central Bank and strong U.S. economic data. ($1 = 1124.500 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)