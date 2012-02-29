Seoul shares rise 1.3 pct to close at 7-mth high

SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares posted their highest close in seven months on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as large caps rallied across the board, with sentiment buoyed by better-than-expected factory output data.

Shipbuilders led, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soaring 5.12 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 1.95 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.33 percent higher at 2,030.25 points, its highest finish since Aug 3, 2011. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)