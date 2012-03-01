Seoul shares set to rise, gains seen capped on mixed signals

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen up on Friday, tracking gains in global peers as the European Central Bank's second round of massive liquidity injections sparked a broad equities rally, but rises are seen capped on mixed U.S. economic data. U.S. stocks returned to 2008 highs on Thursday after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance. A surprise drop in output may cut into optimism, as U.S. manufacturing cooled in February and consumer spending was flat for a third straight month in January, suggesting the economy lost more steam early this year than expected. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.33 percent at 2,030.25 points on Wednesday. Markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,374.09 0.62% 8.410 USD/JPY 81.07 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.030 -- 0.056 SPOT GOLD $1,717.49 0.01% 0.130 US CRUDE $108.55 1.38% 1.530 DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23 ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks >U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed >Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen >Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **AUTOMAKERS** U.S. auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years, with Kia Motors seeing a 37 percent rise while Hyundai Motor reported record sales. **SHINSEGAE CO LTD ** Shinsegae Co said it had put discussions over a possible bid for electronics retailer Hi-mart on hold after the bid schedule was delayed following an embezzlement probe targeting Hi-mart's senior executives. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)