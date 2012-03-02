FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares continue advance; automakers lead
March 2, 2012 / 12:06 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares continue advance; automakers lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday, extending gains after setting a seven-month closing high in the previous session, tracking a rally in global peers following the European Central Bank’s second round of massive liquidity injections.

Autommakers led early winners, with Hyundai Motor rising 2.55 percent while Kia Motors gained 2.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.74 percent at 2,045.35 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfnwer)

