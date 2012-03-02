S.Korea KOSPI extends gains to set fresh 7-mth closing high

* KOSPI notches up three-day rally

* STX firms advance on eased liquidity worries

* Automakers extend rally on robust monthly sales

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up on Friday to set a three-day rally, closing at a fresh seven-month closing high backed by bullish sentiment from the European Central Bank’s second round of liquidity injections and positive U.S. jobs data.

“The market is going through another period of respite, on a slow yet steady trend of stable gains similar to the recent pattern seen among global peers,” said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo Securities.

Automakers extended gains after reversing a four-day skid on Tuesday, buoyed by record February U.S auto sales with Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors emerging as star performers.

Hyundai Motor rose 1.85 percent after it reported all-time high U.S. February sales while Kia Motors gained 1.41 percent.

“Auto shares had lagged behind other sectors since the new year and bargain hunters found a ripe opportunity to buy in after strong sales were confirmed,” said Shin Chung-kwan, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.22 percent to wrap up at 2,034.63 points.

Strong offshore buying propped up the market, as foreign investors gobbled up a net 375.5 billion won ($335.6 million) worth of shares.

While new jobless benefit claims fell to a four-year low and helped Wall Street regain 2008 highs, the market showed a muted reaction to data showing an unexpected fall in factory output and flat consumer spending.

STX Pan Ocean jumped 8.96 percent after analysts pointed at higher shipping rate forecasts and eased concerns of a liquidity crunch that have surrounded the STX Group since it put Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings up for sale in January as part of fundraising efforts.

“STX Pan Ocean overcame a key hurdle in alleviating its liquidity crunch, attracting strong bids for its non-convertible bonds,” said Cho Byung-hee, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

STX Group affiliated shares rallied across the board, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding soaring 4.14 percent while STX Engine gained 2.85 percent.

The main benchmark index has gained more than 11 percent this year following the European Central Bank’s mega liquidity operation and resilient U.S. economic data, but analysts say fundamentals now hold the key for a further push.

“Following its second, and possibly last round of loan injections, the ECB has all of its cards down on the table. The liquidity is in place, now the market needs fundamental momentum triggers in order to invest those funds,” KB Investment & Securities said in a report.

476.6 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse in a relatively quiet session, with winning shares outnumbering decliners 497 to 316.

The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.12 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ was up 0.31 percent.

Move on day +0.22 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.725 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)