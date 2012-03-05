FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge 0.2 pct lower; movement limited
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares edge 0.2 pct lower; movement limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower near the market open on Monday, mirroring a weak finish in Wall Street peers and showing limited movement across most sectors.

Among the notable early movers were SK Innovation , the parent of South Korea’s largest crude oil refiner, which fell 1.61 percent, and flat screen maker LG Display, which declined 1.18 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,030.48 points as of 0007 GMT.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.