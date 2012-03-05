Seoul shares edge 0.2 pct lower; movement limited

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower near the market open on Monday, mirroring a weak finish in Wall Street peers and showing limited movement across most sectors.

Among the notable early movers were SK Innovation , the parent of South Korea’s largest crude oil refiner, which fell 1.61 percent, and flat screen maker LG Display, which declined 1.18 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,030.48 points as of 0007 GMT.