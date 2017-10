SEOUL, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched higher on Tuesday, but gains may be limited on a possible correction near current levels ahead of options expiry date, and with offshore bids seen slowing.

Modest early gains were led by auto shares, as KIA Motors rose 1.26 percent while Hyundai Motor edged 0.91 percent higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.37 percent at 2,023.44 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)