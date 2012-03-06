S.Korea KOSPI dips below 2,000, growth-related shares fall

* Benchmark KOSPI index down 1 percent * Growth shares fall on lower China growth target * Options expiry further restrain risky bids * High oil prices continue to batter refiners By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as worries about a slowdown in China bit into growth-related shares, with the mood already cautious ahead of expiring options on Thursday, taking the index below 2,000 points for the first time in four sessions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.04 percent at 1,995.01 points as of 0255 GMT. "Offshore buying remains subdued just as it was (on Monday), with investors treading water ahead of options expiry. China's downgraded growth target also added weight to widen the scale of correction," said Yoo Su-min, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Offshore investors were in risk-averse for the second-straight day, selling a net 145.2 billion won ($129.8 million) worth of shares. China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, sparking worries of weakened demand and battering growth-related shares as investors cashed out on recent gains. China is the largest consumer of raw resources in the world, and the news weighed heaviest on materials shares, which tracked sharp declines in global peers and tumbling commodity prices. Shares in POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 2.49 percent while metal producer Korea Zinc fell 2.39 percent. Shipbuilders tumbled, Hyundai Heavy Industries falling 2.95 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 3.6 percent. High oil prices still threaten to stall the global economic engine. Brent crude rose again despite an eased demand outlook from China, as concerns of a supply crunch were intensified by the West's tightening sanctions on Iran. SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, fell 3.05 percent while S-Oil, the country's third largest refiner, shed 2 percent. Ample liquidity has eased fears of a global financial crisis and has helped the KOSPI index rally almost 10 percent this year. ($1 = 1118.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)