Seoul shares fall as China outlook bites into growth shares
March 6, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares fall as China outlook bites into growth shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as worries about a slowdown in China weighed on growth-related shares with the mood already cautious ahead of expiring options on Thursday, but the index managed to close above 2,000 points after falling below the key level earlier in the session.

Shipbuilders were the sharpest decliners, as Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 3.1 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding tumbled 3.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.78 percent to close at 2,000.36 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

