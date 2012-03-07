FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares hit month low, poised for 3rd day of losses
March 7, 2012 / 3:21 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares hit month low, poised for 3rd day of losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* KOSPI hits 1-month low before paring back losses
    * Caution ahead of options expiry, Greek debt deadline
    * Weak economic data impacts growth shares, exporters

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on
Wednesday, touching a 1-month intraday low before paring losses,
tracking a decline in global equities on resurfacing Greek debt
worries while investor risk appetite shrank further ahead of
options expiry on Thursday.	
    "Investors are wary of a sharp pullback when options expire
tomorrow, when up to 1 trillion won worth of sell orders could
be triggered. Another sign of downward pressure is the shrinking
net inflow into emerging market funds linked to South Korea,"
said Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.76 percent at 1,985.21 points, making a limited recovery
after hitting a session floor and 1-month intraday low of
1,966.69 near the opening bell.	
    Offshore buying, which has strongly underpinned the
benchmark index all-year long, was absent for a third-straight
day, as foreign investors dumped a net 204.6 billion won ($182.2
million) worth of shares.	
    Concerns about sluggish global economic growth and a strong
won against the dollar continued to weigh heavily on
growth-related shares and exporters.	
    Brazil's economy grew only 2.7 percent in 2011 compared with
7.5 percent in 2010, adding to the uncertain global economic
outlook after China cut its growth target earlier in the week
and manufacturing data from Europe indicated
weakness. 	
    Steelmakers topped underperformers as POSCO, the
world's third-largest steelmaker, fell 1.47 percent while
Hyundai Steel declined 2.73 percent. The KRX steel
sub-index is in the midst of a four-day losing streak,
having shed nearly five percent during the stretch.	
    Auto shares also weighed, with Hyundai Motor 
down 1.15 percent while KIA Motors slid 1.11
percent. 	
    Hurting sentiment was the Thursday deadline being faced by
private bond-holders to agree to Athens' proposed swap deal
which is a key part of the country's second bailout package, or
trigger a chaotic default. 	
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200
points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost
three months.    	
    Banking shares were hurt by the headlines from Greece which
raised fears of a financial contagion, with Shinhan Financial
Group shares down 1.65 percent while Woori Finance
Holdings declined 1.7 percent.	
    LG Electronics bucked sector peers to rally 3.29
percent, with analysts pointing to heightened expectations of a
strong turnaround in the company balance sheet for the first
quarter.	
    Analysts say ample liquidity will help limit any drastic
corrections, with the 1,950 threshold seen as the key support
level that will serve as the floor of a strong comeback.
($1 = 1122.775 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

