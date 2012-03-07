FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSPI drops to 4-week closing low, auto shares down
March 7, 2012 / 6:12 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea KOSPI drops to 4-week closing low, auto shares down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Mar 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell for the third-straight session on Wednesday to a four-week closing low, as risk appetite was sapped by rekindled fears of Greece’s debt quagmire and deepening worries of a slowing global economy.

Automobile-related shares posted steep declines, as parts-maker Hyundai Mobis fell 3.32 percent while Hankook Tire shed 3.09 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.91 percent to a four-week closing low of 1,982.15 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

