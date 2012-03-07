FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSPI falls 3rd day in a row, exporters weigh
March 7, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea KOSPI falls 3rd day in a row, exporters weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI hits four-week closing low
    * Exporters fall on uncertain outlook
    * LG Elec gains on hopes of strong Q1 rebound
    * Index seen cushioned by support near 1,950 level

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, Mar 7 (Reuters) - Seoul stocks fell for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday and hit a four-week closing low
as risk appetite was sapped by worries over Greek debt and a
slowing global economy.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.91 percent to a four-week closing low of 1,982.15 points. It
managed to regain some of its earlier losses after sliding to a
session-low of 1,966.69 points.	
    "The headlines out of Greece triggered sharp adjustments
earlier on, but bargain hunters stepped in to stem some of the
losses. Shares remained locked in for the rest of the session
having exhausted all momentum to move the market in any
direction," said Park Seung-jin, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.	
    Offshore buying, which has been a key driving force in the
stock rally since the turn of the year, sputtered for a third
consecutive day as foreign investors sold a net 377.7 billion
Korean won ($336.4 million) worth of shares.	
    Fears of stalling growth in the global economy were
amplified after data showed Brazil grew by only 2.7 percent in
2011 after surging 7.5 percent in 2010 and after China slashed
its annual growth target and weak manufacturing data in Europe
was published. 	
    Reflecting concerns of sluggish global demand, exporters
were among the heaviest decliners of the day.	
    Automobile related shares slumped as parts-maker Hyundai
Mobis slid 3.32 percent while Hankook Tire
 fell 3.09 percent.	
    Material shares also lagged as Hyundai Steel 
sank 3.64 percent while zinc manufacturer Young Poong
 tumbled 4.07 percent.	
    LG Electronics shares climbed 2.71 percent to
buck trends in a session marked by broad declines in technology
peers and other large-caps.	
    "Anticipation is building that LG Electronics will smash
initial expectations to post a more dramatic recovery in the
first quarter on the strength of its smartphone lineup," said
Baek Jong-suk, a senior analyst at Hyundai Securities.	
    Some defensive shares such as consumer staples fared better,
as tobacco maker KT&G climbed 3.36 percent while
foodmaker Crown Confectionary rose 0.97 percent.	
    Investors were hamstrung ahead of the Thursday deadline for
private bondholders to either agree to Greece's proposed swap
deal, which is a key part of the country's second bailout
package, or trigger a chaotic default. 	
    Analysts say a default scenario is highly improbable given
the lose-lose situation it represents for all parties and that
excess liquidity in the banking system will drive another rally
once the roadblock is cleared and the swap deal goes though as
expected.	
    "The news from Greece was simply a pretext to sell during a
lull in the market and now it appears that we have reached the
bottom limit. We expect the KOSPI to stage a rebound after
finding support near the 1,950 threshold," said Ham Sung-sik, an
analyst at Daishin Securities.	
    Trading was choppy, with 506 million shares exchanging hands
while declining shares outnumbered winners 537 to 280.	
    The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.95 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.21 percent lower.	
    	
         Move on day                -0.91  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +8.56  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
($1 = 1122.775 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Matt Driskill)

