Seoul shares set to rise, but seen capped on options expiry

SEOUL, Mar 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised to snap a three-day slide on Thursday, tracking advances in global peers following positive U.S. jobs data and Greek optimism. However gains are likely to be capped as the market faces its first "quadruple witching" day of the year when options and futures expire. Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors on Wednesday, making it increasingly likely that the deal will go through and avert a chaotic default. U.S. companies also increased their hiring in February, shoring up expectations that the labor market's recovery has moved into a higher gear. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.91 percent to 1,982.15 points on Wednesday, a four-week closing low. The South Korean central bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to keep interest rates steady at 3.25 percent for a ninth-consecutive month. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,352.63 0.69% 9.270 USD/JPY 81.08 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.972 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD $1,683.09 -0.10% -1.670 US CRUDE $106.16 1.39% 1.460 DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18 ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid >Greek bond swap prospects lifted by fresh pledges >Euro rebounds from 3-wk low, Greek unease remains >Metals, oil up on economy hopes; grains slide ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD ** **WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD ** Woongjin Coway announced via a regulatory filing on Wednesday that its majority stakeholder Woongjin Holdings had selected Goldman Sachs to manage a stake sale in the company. **HANA FINANCIAL GROUP ** **KOREA EXCHANGE BANK ** South Korea's Hana Financial Group which has already taken control of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) said it planned to purchase up to 200 billion won ($178.13 million) of additional KEB shares from the market. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)