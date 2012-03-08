FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares break 3-day losing streak, back above 2,000
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares break 3-day losing streak, back above 2,000

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI jumps back above 2,000
    * Selling on options/futures expiries lighter than feared
    * Banks, brokerages gain after being battered in recent days
    * LG Electronics outperforms for 2nd day on earnings hopes

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares snapped a
three-day losing streak to climb back above 2,000 on Thursday,
as worries about a Greek debt default eased and after selling on
an expiry day for options and futures was lighter than some had
feared.	
    Financials as well as shipmakers and construction stocks led
the rally after being battered in recent sessions by a string of
weak growth signals from China, Europe, and Brazil.	
    On a quadruple-witching day, when stock options and futures
as well as index option and futures expire, the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to finish at
2,000.76 points, coming off a one-month closing low hit the
previous day.	
    "A large number of options had already been settled over the
last few sessions in anticipation of the expiration date and
thus were priced into shares, while an easing in worries about
Europe lent support to the market," said Han Bum-ho, a market
analyst at Shinhan Securities.	
    In programme trading, the market saw net selling of 471.8
billion won ($419  million) via arbitrage and non-arbitrage
trade but this was offset by net buying in floor trade.	
    Greece moved one step closer to clinching a bond swap deal
with its private creditors after major banks and pension funds
pledged their support on Wednesday, while data showing U.S.
better-than-expected private-sector in February also underpinned
sentiment. 	
    Big movers included LG Electronics, which
outperformed its large-cap technology peers for a second
straight session, jumping 3.9 percent on hopes that strong sales
of its 4G LTE smartphones would lead to a better-than-expected
first quarter recovery.	
    Other LG affiliates also gained, with smartphone component
maker LG Innotek surging 6.9 percent while LG
Display rose 2.2 percent. LG Display shares also
found support in Apple's unveiling of its newest iPad,
for which LG Display is a major parts supplier. 	
    Among banks, Hana Financial Group jumped 3.8
percent after it said it would raise its stake in Korea Exchange
Bank by buying shares from the market, and not a
share swap as some investors had feared.	
    Woongjin Holdings climbed 3.6 percent on news it
was set to sell shares in unit Woongjin Coway, a
maker of water filters, a deal which could be worth up to 1
trillion won.	
    Shares in Korean Air, South Korea's flagship
airline and one of the world's largest air cargo carriers,
soared 6.4 percent after data released by Incheon International
Airport pointed to an upturn in air freight bookings.	
    Brokerages rebounded after undergoing sharp corrections in
the last three trading days. Mirae Asset Securities 
soared 5.2 percent while Hyundai Securities rose 3.7
percent.	
    Other major gainers included Hyundai Engineering &
Construction, South Korea's largest builder, which
closed 2.7 percent higher while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
 rose 3 percent.	
    On Thursday, South Korea's central bank held interest rates
steady for a ninth consecutive month but market reaction to the
widely expected decision was muted. 	
	
         Move on day                +0.94  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +9.58  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
    
($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won)	
	
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.