Seoul shares break 3-day losing streak, back above 2,000

* KOSPI jumps back above 2,000 * Selling on options/futures expiries lighter than feared * Banks, brokerages gain after being battered in recent days * LG Electronics outperforms for 2nd day on earnings hopes By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares snapped a three-day losing streak to climb back above 2,000 on Thursday, as worries about a Greek debt default eased and after selling on an expiry day for options and futures was lighter than some had feared. Financials as well as shipmakers and construction stocks led the rally after being battered in recent sessions by a string of weak growth signals from China, Europe, and Brazil. On a quadruple-witching day, when stock options and futures as well as index option and futures expire, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to finish at 2,000.76 points, coming off a one-month closing low hit the previous day. "A large number of options had already been settled over the last few sessions in anticipation of the expiration date and thus were priced into shares, while an easing in worries about Europe lent support to the market," said Han Bum-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Securities. In programme trading, the market saw net selling of 471.8 billion won ($419 million) via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade but this was offset by net buying in floor trade. Greece moved one step closer to clinching a bond swap deal with its private creditors after major banks and pension funds pledged their support on Wednesday, while data showing U.S. better-than-expected private-sector in February also underpinned sentiment. Big movers included LG Electronics, which outperformed its large-cap technology peers for a second straight session, jumping 3.9 percent on hopes that strong sales of its 4G LTE smartphones would lead to a better-than-expected first quarter recovery. Other LG affiliates also gained, with smartphone component maker LG Innotek surging 6.9 percent while LG Display rose 2.2 percent. LG Display shares also found support in Apple's unveiling of its newest iPad, for which LG Display is a major parts supplier. Among banks, Hana Financial Group jumped 3.8 percent after it said it would raise its stake in Korea Exchange Bank by buying shares from the market, and not a share swap as some investors had feared. Woongjin Holdings climbed 3.6 percent on news it was set to sell shares in unit Woongjin Coway, a maker of water filters, a deal which could be worth up to 1 trillion won. Shares in Korean Air, South Korea's flagship airline and one of the world's largest air cargo carriers, soared 6.4 percent after data released by Incheon International Airport pointed to an upturn in air freight bookings. Brokerages rebounded after undergoing sharp corrections in the last three trading days. Mirae Asset Securities soared 5.2 percent while Hyundai Securities rose 3.7 percent. Other major gainers included Hyundai Engineering & Construction, South Korea's largest builder, which closed 2.7 percent higher while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 3 percent. On Thursday, South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a ninth consecutive month but market reaction to the widely expected decision was muted. Move on day +0.94 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.58 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1124.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)