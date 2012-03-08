FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 8, 2012 / 11:49 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares set to rise as Greek hopes spark global rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to
rise on Friday, tracking overnight advances in Wall Street after
Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap offer
to private creditors, easing worries of a chaotic default.	
    "Shares will likely be lifted by U.S. stocks, but there is
still wariness that despite the options expiry date passing
yesterday, there may still be a large volume of settlements
waiting to be unwound," said Cho Seong-joon, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.	
    A Greek government official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said take-up on the offer was around 95 percent an
hour before the offer closed at 2000 GMT with responses still
coming in. 	
    Investors will keep a close watch on Chinese inflation and
manufacturing dataactivity, and U.S. non-farm payrolls data set
to be released during the day.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.94 percent higher at 2,000.76 points on Thursday.	
    	
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT----------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST        PCT CHG    NET CH	
S&P 500                   1,365.91    0.98%      13.280	
USD/JPY                   81.54      -0.04%     -0.030	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.016        --        0.043	
SPOT GOLD                $1,698.99   -0.02%     -0.350	
US CRUDE                 $106.58      0.40%      0.42	
DOW JONES                 12907.94    0.55%      70.61	
ASIA ADRS                129.13      1.74%      2.21	
--------------------------------------------------------------->
all St erases week's losses on Greek hopes       	
>Prices fall as support for Greek deal grows       	
>Euro rises on signs of success for Greek debt swap 	
>Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran        	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
	
**DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD ** 	
    	
South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
 said on Thursday that it had received an order worth
$2 billion to build a Floating Production Storage and Offloading
(FPSO) vessel for Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp
. 	
    	
**SK NETWORKS CO LTD **	
    	
According to local media reports, SK Networks Co Ltd 
has entered negotiations with Electro Land to acquire a
controlling stake in the electronics retailer. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

