Seoul shares set to rise as Greek hopes spark global rally

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to rise on Friday, tracking overnight advances in Wall Street after Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap offer to private creditors, easing worries of a chaotic default. "Shares will likely be lifted by U.S. stocks, but there is still wariness that despite the options expiry date passing yesterday, there may still be a large volume of settlements waiting to be unwound," said Cho Seong-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. A Greek government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said take-up on the offer was around 95 percent an hour before the offer closed at 2000 GMT with responses still coming in. Investors will keep a close watch on Chinese inflation and manufacturing dataactivity, and U.S. non-farm payrolls data set to be released during the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.94 percent higher at 2,000.76 points on Thursday. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT---------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,365.91 0.98% 13.280 USD/JPY 81.54 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- 0.043 SPOT GOLD $1,698.99 -0.02% -0.350 US CRUDE $106.58 0.40% 0.42 DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55% 70.61 ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74% 2.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------> all St erases week's losses on Greek hopes >Prices fall as support for Greek deal grows >Euro rises on signs of success for Greek debt swap >Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD ** South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Thursday that it had received an order worth $2 billion to build a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp . **SK NETWORKS CO LTD ** According to local media reports, SK Networks Co Ltd has entered negotiations with Electro Land to acquire a controlling stake in the electronics retailer. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)