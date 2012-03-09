South Korea's KOSPI rises;Samsung Elec at all-time high

* KOSPI recovers for second-straight day on eased worries * Gains lose steam as profits locked in at above 2,000 * Samsung Elec sets record closing high on rosy Q1 outlook By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday tracking a rally in global markets after Greece moved a step closer to securing a bailout package and on hopes of further easing in China following lower-than-expected inflation data. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points, but still posted a weekly decline of 0.8 percent. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which alone accounts for ten percent of KOSPI's total market capitalization, soared 4.24 percent to set a new all-time closing high of 1.23 million won ($1,099.84) on rosy first quarter expectations. "Worries about Greek debt have eased and investors are also starting to feel that concerns of slower growth in China were exaggerated, helping the index continue to regain its footing after falling as low as 1,966 earlier in the week," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. "But trade was rather choppy, and profit-taking kicked in once again as the index headed further above the 2,000 point level to apply the brakes on momentum," he added. Greece successfully closed a bond swap offer on Friday, aimed at reducing its colossal debt pile and averting a chaotic default that would pitch the euro zone into a fresh crisis. China's annual inflation cooled more than expected to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent in February, well below its 2012 target of 4 percent and giving Beijing room to ease policy if needed. Investors were betting on a strong performance from Samsung Electronics, an analyst said. "For tech companies, first quarters are usually a slow period, representing a low point in any given year. But there are expectations that Samsung may post first quarter numbers that may be as strong as those seen in the fourth quarter of last year," said Lee Ka-Keun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard was the highlight performer among shipbuilders, rising 3.79 percent with analysts foreseeing a demand surge for platform supply vessels (PSV) as replacements are sought for the aging global fleet. LG Innotec rallied for a second straight day, up 6 percent during early trade before easing back to close out the day with a 2.99 percent gain. Analysts have forecast a better-than-expected first quarter comeback due to strong demand for mobile phone components. Trading was choppy with 407.4 million shares exchanging hands in the market on Friday, the lowest turnover volume recorded in over six weeks. Gainers outnumbered losers 444 to 350. The KOSPI 200 index climbed 1.05 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.71 percent. Move on day +0.88 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +10.5 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1118.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)