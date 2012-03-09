FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's KOSPI rises;Samsung Elec at all-time high
March 9, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 6 years ago

South Korea's KOSPI rises;Samsung Elec at all-time high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI recovers for second-straight day on eased worries
    * Gains lose steam as profits locked in at above 2,000
    * Samsung Elec sets record closing high on rosy Q1 outlook

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on
Friday tracking a rally in global markets after Greece moved a
step closer to securing a bailout package and on hopes of
further easing in China following lower-than-expected inflation
data.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points, but still posted a
weekly decline of 0.8 percent. 	
    Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which
alone accounts for ten percent of KOSPI's total market
capitalization, soared 4.24 percent to set a new all-time
closing high of 1.23 million won ($1,099.84) on rosy first
quarter expectations.	
    "Worries about Greek debt have eased and investors are also
starting to feel that concerns of slower growth in China were
exaggerated, helping the index continue to regain its footing
after falling as low as 1,966 earlier in the week," said Kim
Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.	
    "But trade was rather choppy, and profit-taking kicked in
once again as the index headed further above the 2,000 point
level to apply the brakes on momentum," he added.	
    Greece successfully closed a bond swap offer on Friday,
aimed at reducing its colossal debt pile and averting a chaotic
default that would pitch the euro zone into a fresh
crisis. 	
    China's annual inflation cooled more than expected to a
20-month low of 3.2 percent in February, well below its 2012
target of 4 percent and giving Beijing room to ease policy if
needed. 	
    Investors were betting on a strong performance from Samsung
Electronics, an analyst said.	
    "For tech companies, first quarters are usually a slow
period, representing a low point in any given year. But there
are expectations that Samsung may post first quarter numbers
that may be as strong as those seen in the fourth quarter of
last year," said Lee Ka-Keun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.	
    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard was the highlight
performer among shipbuilders, rising 3.79 percent with analysts
foreseeing a demand surge for platform supply vessels (PSV) as
replacements are sought for the aging global fleet.	
    LG Innotec rallied for a second straight day, up
6 percent during early trade before easing back to close out the
day with a 2.99 percent gain. Analysts have forecast a
better-than-expected first quarter comeback due to strong demand
for mobile phone components.	
    Trading was choppy with 407.4 million shares exchanging
hands in the market on Friday, the lowest turnover volume
recorded in over six weeks. Gainers outnumbered losers 444 to
350. 	
    The KOSPI 200 index climbed 1.05 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.71 percent.	
    
         Move on day                +0.88  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +10.5  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
    
($1 = 1118.350 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

