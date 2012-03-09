FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea KOSPI extend gains but sets weekly decline
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea KOSPI extend gains but sets weekly decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares recovered for a second straight session on Friday, tracking a rally in global peers after Greece moved one step closer to securing a crucial bailout package and as investors relished the prospect of further easing in China.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which alone accounts for ten percent of the KOSPI’s total market capitalization, soared 4.24 percent to set a fresh all-time closing high of 1.23 million won ($1,099.84) on rosy first quarter expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points, but still posted a weekly loss of 0.8 percent. ($1 = 1118.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.