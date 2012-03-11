FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen making cautious gains ahead of FOMC
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen making cautious gains ahead of FOMC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's benchmark
KOSPI index should gain on Monday after a strong U.S. jobs
report added to a growing backdrop of positive signals, although
some caution ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
meeting is expected to cap the market.	
    "We are in for another choppy trading session with investors
waiting on the results of the FOMC to provide clearer direction
before making risky bets, but there is still a lot of upside
underpinning the markets to support limited gains," said Cho
Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.	
    U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in
February, beating expectations and providing another sign that
the world's largest economy may be on a path of stable
recovery.  	
    The policy-setting U.S. FOMC meets on Tuesday, and although
speculation of quantitative easing measures have kept some
investors upbeat, there have been few indications that the Fed
will change its policy.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.88 percent to close at 2,018.30 points on Friday.	
	
---------------MARKET SNAP    SHOT @ 22:05 GMT-----------------	
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST        PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1,370.87   0.36%     4.960    	
USD/JPY                   82.50      0.08%     0.070    	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.030      --            0.000 
  	
SPOT GOLD                 $1,707.82  -0.01%    -0.21	
US CRUDE                  $107.22    -0.17%    -0.180	
DOW JONES                 12922.02   0.11%     14.08    	
ASIA ADRS                130.08     0.74%     0.95    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default 	
>Bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply        	
>Pressure mounts on SNB's Danthine over forex trade 	
>Oil up on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain       	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC **	
    Top mortgage lender KB Financial Group Inc has
picked HSBC Holdings Plc  to advise on its
interest in ING Groep NV's Asia insurance operations,
the Korean Economic Daily said in an unsourced report on
Friday. 	
	
**DOOSAN ENGINE CO LTD **	
    Doosan Engine Co Ltd temporarily shut down one
of its production lines due to a decline in orders amid the
European debt crisis, a company official was quoted as saying by
local media.    	
  	
**SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD **	
    Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said in a regulatory
filing it will sign a 363 billion won ($325 million) deal to
build a polysilicon factory for its unlisted affiliate SMP Ltd.	
($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

