Seoul shares edge lower as FOMC eyed
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares edge lower as FOMC eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Mar 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index edged lower on Monday with bullish sentiment on positive U.S. jobs data taking second place as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of Tuesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Early decliners were led by shipbuilders, as Hyundai Heavy Industries which fell 1.34 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shed 1.29 percent.

Doosan Engine shares tumbled 5.3 percent after media reports said one of Doosan’s production lines had been temporarily shut down on falling demand amidst the euro zone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.27 percent at 2,012.95 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

