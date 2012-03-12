FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares dip on cyclicals, narrowly keeps 2,000 point level
March 12, 2012

Seoul shares dip on cyclicals, narrowly keeps 2,000 point level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index fell on Monday, weighed by concerns of an economic slowdown in China and as bullish signs from a strong U.S. jobs data were outweighed as expectations of further easing from the Federal Reserve were pushed back.

Cyclical shares fell across the board, as Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea’s third-largest shipbuilder, slid 3.73 percent while Hyundai Steel dipped 3.77 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.78 percent to close at 2,002.50 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

