S.Korea KOSPI down as softer China data hits cyclicals

* KOSPI down, barely holds onto 2,000-point plateau * Cyclicals hurt as China data dashes outlook * Doosan Engine tumble almost 9 pct on plant shutdown * Floor checked at 1,950, liquidity supports uptrend By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Monday, pressured by concerns over China's slowing economy and as strong U.S. jobs data dented expectations of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. "Investors are feeling a fair amount of discomfort above the 2,000 point threshold on lingering fundamental caution in relation to the U.S, China, and Europe, with falls being focused around sectors perceived to have overshot valuations," said Kim Hyung-ryu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.78 percent to close at 2,002.50 points. Despite data showing solid U.S. job growth, pointing to a sign of strengthening recovery in the world's largest economy, some investors were left disappointed by the fading prospects of further easing by the Federal Reserve. Earlier rounds of quantitative easing by major central banks around the world has been cited as a major catalyst for gains in asset prices over the last few months, flooding markets with liquidity. Monday's session in Seoul was marked by broad falls in cyclicals as a string of weak economic data from China stoked worries of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, South Korea's biggest trade partner. Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea's third-largest shipbuilder, slid 3.73 percent while Hyundai Steel dipped 3.77 percent. Doosan Engine Co Ltd, an engine maker for large-marine vessels, plunged 8.83 percent after the company said one of its production lines had been temporarily shut down because of reduced orders from Chinese shipyards. Offshore investors were seen dumping shares again after snapping a four-day selling streak on Friday, with selling at a net 153.3 billion won ($137.1 million). "We're seeing a reversal of the carry trades that brought in huge, liquidity-induced capital inflows into emerging market stocks in recent months. More adjustments may be in store before foreign investors resume buying," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. SK Networks Co Ltd bucked the downward trend to soar 5.31 percent after saying it will conditionally buy a 40 percent stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd for $332.36 million. Despite Monday's dip, Hyundai Securities expects the market to settle into a slow but steady uptrend. "The 1,950-point level has demonstrated itself to be a solid floor and the knot which has locked up momentum is slowing starting to untie itself as initial jitters from the latest Greek hurdle and slow growth in China settle into the background," Hyundai Securities said in a report. "A surge similar to those seen in January and February is highly unlikely given the lack of positive momentum, but ample liquidity will keep the market afloat on a steady uptrend towards 2,050 points," it added. Some 369.7 million shares exchanged hands during the choppy trading session, which saw the lowest single-day turnover volume in more than two months. The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.71 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index closed 0.64 percent lower. Move on day -0.78 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.68 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)