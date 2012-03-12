FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea KOSPI down as softer China data hits cyclicals
March 12, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea KOSPI down as softer China data hits cyclicals

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI down, barely holds onto 2,000-point plateau
    * Cyclicals hurt as China data dashes outlook
    * Doosan Engine tumble almost 9 pct on plant shutdown
    * Floor checked at 1,950, liquidity supports uptrend

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell
on Monday, pressured by concerns over China's slowing economy
and as strong U.S. jobs data dented expectations of further
policy easing by the Federal Reserve.	
    "Investors are feeling a fair amount of discomfort above the
2,000 point threshold on lingering fundamental caution in
relation to the U.S, China, and Europe, with falls being focused
around sectors perceived to have overshot valuations," said Kim
Hyung-ryu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.78 percent to close at 2,002.50 points.	
    Despite data showing solid U.S. job growth, pointing to a
sign of strengthening recovery in the world's largest economy,
some investors were left disappointed by the fading prospects of
further easing by the Federal Reserve. Earlier rounds of
quantitative easing by major central banks around the world has
been cited as a major catalyst for gains in asset prices over
the last few months, flooding markets with liquidity.    	
    Monday's session in Seoul was marked by broad falls in
cyclicals as a string of weak economic data from China stoked
worries of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy,
South Korea's biggest trade partner. 	
   Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea's
third-largest shipbuilder, slid 3.73 percent while Hyundai Steel
 dipped 3.77 percent.	
    Doosan Engine Co Ltd, an engine maker for
large-marine vessels, plunged 8.83 percent after the company
said one of its production lines had been temporarily shut down
because of reduced orders from Chinese shipyards.
  	
    Offshore investors were seen dumping shares again after
snapping a four-day selling streak on Friday, with selling at a
net 153.3 billion won ($137.1 million).	
    "We're seeing a reversal of the carry trades that brought in
huge, liquidity-induced capital inflows into emerging market
stocks in recent months. More adjustments may be in store before
foreign investors resume buying," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.  	
    SK Networks Co Ltd bucked the downward trend to
soar 5.31 percent after saying it will conditionally buy a 40
percent stake in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd for
$332.36 million.  	
    Despite Monday's dip, Hyundai Securities expects the market
to settle into a slow but steady uptrend.	
    "The 1,950-point level has demonstrated itself to be a solid
floor and the knot which has locked up momentum is slowing
starting to untie itself as initial jitters from the latest
Greek hurdle and slow growth in China settle into the
background," Hyundai Securities said in a report.	
    "A surge similar to those seen in January and February is
highly unlikely given the lack of positive momentum, but ample
liquidity will keep the market afloat on a steady uptrend
towards 2,050 points," it added.	
    Some 369.7 million shares exchanged hands during the choppy
trading session, which saw the lowest single-day turnover volume
in more than two months.	
    The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.71 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index closed 0.64 percent
lower.	
    	
         Move on day                -0.78  percent  	
         12-month high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26  Sept  2011  	
         Change on yr               +9.68  percent  	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27  April 2011  	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
($1 = 1117.850 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

