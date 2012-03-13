FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares up as exporters, growth shares eye China easing
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares up as exporters, growth shares eye China easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened up on Tuesday, with exporters and growth shares rebounding as disappointing economic data from China bolstered possible monetary easing by Chinese policymakers.

Early gains were led by shipbuilders, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 2.36 percent while Hyundai Mipo Dockyard was trading 2.16 percent higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.65 percent at 2,015.57 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.