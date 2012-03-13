FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher, to test resistance at 2,050
March 13, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 6 years

Seoul shares seen higher, to test resistance at 2,050

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected
to climb on Wednesday and test resistance at 2,050 after a
slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and
upbeat retail sales data helped U.S. stocks post their best day
of the year.	
    "Wall Street shares broke some psychologically significant
chart levels, which could lend momentum to the KOSPI index as it
continues to attempt to break out of its narrow range, having
failed to overcome resistance at the 2,050 threshold twice in
recent weeks," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo
Securities.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.1 percent to close at 2,025.04 points on Friday.	
    Tuesday marked the first time that the Nasdaq closed above
3,000 and the Dow ended above 13,000 on the same day, with
momentum coming JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it
will raise its dividend. 	
        	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **	
 According to local media, Samsung Heavy Industries 
is considering a takeover of Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings
 in a deal that could be worth as much as 800 billion
won ($713.3 million).	
	
**KOREA GAS CORP **	
Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering a partial sale
of its 15 percent stake in Australia's Gladstone LNG Project,
valued at around $734 million to $892 million (GLNG), according
to industry sources. 
($1 = 1121.600 Korean Won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

