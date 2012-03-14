S.Korea KOSPI rise to 7-mo intraday high, tops 2,050

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied at market open on Wednesday to a fresh seven-month intraday high, tracking U.S. stocks which posted their best day of the year after a slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and upbeat retail sales data.

Early gains were led by financials, as Woori Finance Holdings soared 4.0 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.33 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.32 percent at 2,051.77 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)