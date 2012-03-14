FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea KOSPI rise to 7-mo intraday high, tops 2,050
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2012 / 12:29 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea KOSPI rise to 7-mo intraday high, tops 2,050

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied at market open on Wednesday to a fresh seven-month intraday high, tracking U.S. stocks which posted their best day of the year after a slightly stronger economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and upbeat retail sales data.

Early gains were led by financials, as Woori Finance Holdings soared 4.0 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.33 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.32 percent at 2,051.77 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.