March 15, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares close flat, risk appetite blunted by China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched lower on Thursday after a narrow and rangebound trading session, as investors consolidated gains in the wake of Wednesday’s rally that lifted shares to a 7-month high, while the risk of slowing demand from China weighed.

LG Display shares outperformed sector peers and rose 3.53 percent bolstered by the U.S.-Korea free trade deal that kicked into effect on Thursday giving LCD monitors immediate duty free treatment. Its share were also lifted by record pre-orders of Apple Inc’s newest iPad, of which LG Display is a major supplier.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.06 percent lower to close at 2,043.76 points.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

