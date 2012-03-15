FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen up on Wall Street rally after upbeat US data
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 6 years ago

Seoul shares seen up on Wall Street rally after upbeat US data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised to
break through the key 2,050 level on Friday as Wall Street
resumed its rally on the back of more strong U.S. economic data.	
    "The stock market fall last August was sparked by weak U.S
ISM data, but with those worries now easing along with concerns
on the euro zone, investors may now be confident enough to test
the pre-crisis level of 2,100 points," said Cho Byung-hyun, an
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.	
    The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the
2008 financial crisis on Thursday after new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a four-year low last
week, and manufacturing data in New York and the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region also improved.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
0.06 percent lower to close at 2,043.76 points on Thursday.	
    	
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT ------------------	
                INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG	
S&P 500               1,402.60        0.6%     8.320    	
USD/JPY                  83.57       0.08%     0.070    	
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.279         --      0.000    	
SPOT GOLD            $1,657.29      -0.03%    -0.440    	
US CRUDE               $105.56       0.43%     0.460    	
DOW JONES             13252.76       0.44%     58.66    	
ASIA ADRS              131.14       0.84%      1.09    	
--------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P over 1,400 for first time since 2008 crisis   	
>Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery path 	
>Dollar falls vs yen, euro on profit after rally   	
>Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release      	
   	
  ---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
  **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **	
    Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm
, Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and
other semiconductor makers, according to a firm that cracked
open one of the devices.[ ID:nL2E8EF98U]	
 	
  **HYUNDAI WIA, HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS CORP**	
    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia
Motors Corp are offering a combined 2.6 million
shares in auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp to raise
up to 351 billion won ($311.7 million), IFR reported on
Thursday. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.