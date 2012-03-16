Seoul shares lower as investors book profits after recent rally

* KOSPI fails to track U.S rally on profit-taking * Offshore bids slow on strong dollar, U.S bond yields * Hyundai Wia tumbles nearly 5 pct on stake sale plan By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares backtracked from early advances to drift lower on Friday, failing to ride an overnight rally in Wall Street as investors were seen locking in profits from recent gains. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.3 percent lower at 2,038.52 points as of 0340 GMT. "Foreign investors quickly turned to selling after aggressive bets near the market open, with a strong dollar and high U.S. treasury yields blunting capital inflow into emerging markets," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "There is still plenty of upside beyond the short term, but investors will be looking to first quarter earnings to back their optimism and technicals may trigger several corrections with an estimated 1.7 trillion won worth of stock redemptions positioned in between the 2,050-2,100 level," he said. Offshore investors switched to being net sellers, dumping a net 40.8 billion won ($36.2 million) worth of shares. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was lifted by strong U.S jobs and manufacturing data to close at a near four-year high, but Asian peers paused and zeroed in on profits following a recent rally. Hyundai Wia Corp shares tumbled 4.7 percent after its major stakeholders, Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp, sold about 340 billion won of shares in the auto-parts maker via a block deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Hyundai Motor shares were down 2.4 percent while KIA Motors fell 1.4 percent. Korean Reinsurance Co declined 2.5 percent after saying it would sell 11.6 million shares in the company worth around 156.6 billion won ($138.9 million) to shore up losses from the Thai floods, announced via regulatory filing. Shares in Samsung SDI outperformed sector peers to gain 2.5 percent as Apple's new iPad, for which Samsung SDI is a major parts-supplier, proved another hot-seller as it hit stores on Friday. Most analysts expect a weaker yen and oil prices to constrain gains in share-prices, and there could be corrections based on technical factors. ($1 = 1127.800 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)