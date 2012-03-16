Seoul shares dip on profit-taking, up for the week

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped lower on Friday, showing a muted reaction to an overnight Wall Street rally backed by strong U.S. economic data, as investors were seen cashing out after profits from recent gains.

Declines were led by shipbuilders, as Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled 3.95 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.52 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.46 percent to close at 2,034.45 points, but set a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)