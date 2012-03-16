FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares dip on profit-taking, up for the week
March 16, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 6 years

Seoul shares dip on profit-taking, up for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped lower on Friday, showing a muted reaction to an overnight Wall Street rally backed by strong U.S. economic data, as investors were seen cashing out after profits from recent gains.

Declines were led by shipbuilders, as Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled 3.95 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.52 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.46 percent to close at 2,034.45 points, but set a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)

