S.Korea KOSPI down as investors cash in recent gains

* KOSPI down 0.5 pct on day, up 0.8 pct for the week * Hyundai Wia plummets on stake sale announcement * Shippers extend gains on U.S. trade pact hopes * Focus shifts to 1Q earnings, technical factors By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower on Friday, reacting mutely to an overnight Wall Street rally backed by strong U.S. economic data, as investors were seen cashing in recent gains. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,034.45 points, but had a weekly gain of 0.8 percent. For the year, the KOSPI is up 11.4 percent. "Global signals were positive but the market found it difficult to convert them into momentum, with shares already sitting just below a seven-month high, and fund redemptions picked up near the 2,050 threshold to weigh on the market" said Kang Hyun-ki, an analyst at Solomon Investment & Securities. Institutional selling weighed on the market, with a net 149.7 billion won ($132.7 million) worth of shares being dumped on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was lifted by strong U.S jobs and manufacturing data to close at a near four-year high, but Asian stocks took a breather as they consolidated gains from the recent broad rally. In Seoul, declines were led by shipbuilders. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3.5 percent while Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled nearly 4 percent. Hyundai Wia Corp shares plunged 5.05 percent after its major stakeholders, Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp, sold about 340 billion won of shares in the auto-parts maker via a block deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Hyundai Motor shares were down 2.2 percent while KIA Motors fell 1.1 percent. Korean Reinsurance Co fell 4.0 percent after saying it would sell 11.6 million shares - a 10 percent stake worth around 156.6 billion won - to shore up its finances after losses from last year's floods in Thailand. Transocean carriers extended gains rooted in the U.S.-Korea free trade agreement, which took effect on Thursday and is seen as boosting freight demand. Korea Line shares jumped 8.04 percent while Hanjin Shipping Holdings rose 3.51 percent. Shares in Samsung SDI outperformed sector peers to gain 2.82 percent as Apple's new iPad, for which the Korean firm is a major parts-supplier, proved a hot-seller as it hit store shelves on Friday. Most analysts expect a weaker yen and high oil prices to constrain gains in share-prices. "There is still plenty of upside beyond the short term, but investors will be looking to first quarter earnings to back their optimism, and technicals may trigger several corrections with an estimated 1.7 trillion won worth of stock redemptions positioned in between the 2,050-2,100 level," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The KOSPI index has posted gains nine out of the last 11 weeks, with risk appetites being underpinned by a strong run of positive U.S economic data. The large-cap, benchmark KOSPI 200 index was down 0.55 percent on Friday while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged up 0.27 percent. Move on day -0.46 percent 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +11.4 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1127.800 Korean Won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)