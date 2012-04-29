FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen following Wall St's lead higher
April 29, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen following Wall St's lead higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen higher on
Monday, tracking gains in global stocks on strong corporate
earning reports and renewed talk the U.S. Federal Reserve could
ease policy further after data showed slowing economic growth.	
    "After consolidation to recent lows, the market looks ripe
for a rebound, but a strong rebound won't be likely and shares
haven't found their exact floor with French elections ahead and
also the possibility of an impending nuclear test by North
Korea," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo
Securities.	
    U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight day on Friday,
helped by stronger-than-expected profits at Amazon.com Inc
 and Expedia Inc, which saw their share prices
jump around 16 percent and 24 percent, respectively.	
    The U.S. economy, the world's largest, expanded at a 2.2
percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, below
economists' expectations of a 2.5 percent pace. 	
    Last week, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 fell to its lowest in 12 weeks. On Friday, it rose 0.58
percent to end at 1,975.35 points, which was just enough to
finish stronger on the week after two weeks of losses.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:    43
GMT------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG    	
S&P 500                1,403.36   0.24%       3.380    	
USD/JPY                80.34      0.09%       0.070    	
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.937       --         0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,663.15  0.05%       0.830    	
US CRUDE               $104.81   -0.11%       -0.120    	
DOW JONES              13228.31   0.18%       23.69    	
ASIA ADRS             127.55     0.43%       0.55    	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results 	
>Bonds rise as slower U.S. growth supports demand   	
>Dollar ends week on a down note post US GDP data   	
>Oil little changed in thin, tug-of-war trade       	
   	
    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    **POSCO **	
    Steelmaker POSCO said it will sell part of its
stake in Roy Hill Holdings to China Steel Corporation 
for 359.9 billion Korean won ($315 million). 	
    	
    **WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS **	
    South Korea's top regulator said it would receive
preliminary bids for a 6 trillion won ($5.3 billion) controlling
stake in Woori Finance Holdings by July 27, after
two previous attempts to privatise the group floundered over a
lack of bidding interest. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

