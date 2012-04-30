Seoul shares open up; shipbuilders lead

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in global equities backed by strong U.S. corporate earnings and views that the Federal Reserve may further ease its policy stance after U.S. economic growth clocked in at a slower-than-expected pace.

Shipbuilders outperformed in early trading, with Samsung Heavy Industries soaring 5.1 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 3.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.73 percent at 1,989.83 points as of 0003 GMT.