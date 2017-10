SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up to a one-week closing peak on Monday, lifted by a rally in auto shares and a recovery in recently underperforming shipyards.

Samsung Heavy Industries, the world’s second-largest shipbuilder, soared 5.8 percent while Kia Motors rose 3.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,981.99 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)