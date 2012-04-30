FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise to 1-wk closing high but down for April
April 30, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rise to 1-wk closing high but down for April

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* KOSPI ends down 1.6 pct in April to mark two-month fall
    * Shipyards rally as annual goal seen within reach on
earnings
    * Samsung Elec posts five-day rally to all-time closing high
    * Hi-mart to resume trade on May 2 after avoiding delisting

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up to a
one-week closing high on Monday, lifted by a rally in blue-chip
automakers and a recovery in recently underperforming shipyards,
but ended lower for a second consecutive month. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.34 percent to close at 1,981.99 on Monday, but finished the
month with a 1.6 percent decline, down for a second month
following rallies in January and February.	
    "Blue chips are still going strong even in the post-earnings
period, and are now deriving strength from the business outlook
which looks very bright for the automobile and technology
sectors, but the market in general is still lacking clear
direction" said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.	
    Shipyards outperformed, as Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
 soared 5.8 percent to lead sector peers after
posting 72.2 percent quarter-on-quarter profit growth for
January-March, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
Ltd climbed 4.6 percent.	
    "The big three shipbuilders appear well on track to meet
their sales goals this year, and Samsung Heavy's
better-than-expected first-quarter results provide a solid
indication of this outlook," said Jeon Jae-chun, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.	
    Automakers also lent support, with KIA Motors Corp
 advancing 3.4 percent to overtake steelmaker POSCO
 as the third-largest component on the KOSPI index.
Hyundai Motor Co climbed 3.1 percent, with sentiment
running high on robust overseas sales and a lineup of new cars
awaiting release in the second quarter.	
    Index giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
accounting for nearly 18 percent of the KOSPI's total $1
trillion market capitalisation, rose 1.2 percent to an all-time
closing high after a fifth-straight winning session. 	
    Samsung SDI Co Ltd jumped 8 percent after the
approval of a merger between a former Samsung
Electronics-affiliated LCD spin-off and two other Samsung Group
subsidiary screenmakers to create the world's largest screen
producer. Rival LG Display Co Ltd fell 3.9 percent
on the news. 	
    Crude refiners extended losses, highlighting the widening
valuation gap between blue chips and laggards, with analysts
citing the long-term effects of Samsung Total's entry into the
local gasoline market as the source of continued weakness among
refiners, despite improving product margins.   	
    SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, dropped 3.4 percent, while GS Holdings Corp
, parent of the country's second-largest refiner,
fell 2 percent to post a nine-day skid.	
    The Korea Exchange announced that trade in Hi-Mart Co Ltd
 would resume on May 2, avoiding delisting after
being suspended since on April 16 when top executives faced
charges of embezzlement. 	
    The large-cap KOSPI 200 index rose 0.35 percent,
while the junior KOSDAQ ticked 0.04 percent lower.	
    Turnover was the heaviest in nearly a month at 6.2 trillion
won ($5.5 billion). Decliners edged out winners 429 to 396.	
    South Korean financial markets will be closed on Tuesday in
observance of Labour Day and will reopen on Wednesday.	
	
         Move on day                +0.34 percent	
         12-month high   2,209.09   2 May 2011	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011	
         Change on yr               +8.56 percent	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981	
($1 = 1135.1500 Korean won)	
	
 (Editing by Chris Lewis)

