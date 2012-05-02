Seoul shares lifted by U.S data, poised for 4-day rally

* KOSPI briefly climbs above 2,000 points plateau

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing output bolstered confidence in the world’s largest economy, pushing the benchmark index briefly above the 2,000 point level for the first time in two weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.82 percent at 1,998.23 points as of 0150 GMT, but analysts said the market was still seen rangebound in the near-term with persistent euro zone fears lurking.

“The market is still maintaining a myopic view, moving on a day-to-day basis and responding to daily headlines with the longer-term outlook clouded over euro zone worries entrenched firmly in the background,” said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday ahead of weekend elections in Greece and France, but investors were eager to bask in the glow of the surprise U.S. factory data, which grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months.

The KRX Energy sub-index outperformed, halting a nine-day losing streak as recently laggard crude oil refiners were snapped up on bargain-hunting.

GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s largest crude oil refiner, rose 3.4 percent, while the country’s third-biggest refiner S-Oil gained 3.7 percent.

Shares in polysilicon-maker OCI Co Ltd soared 10 percent after solar products firm LDK Solar Co Ltd said it cut more than 5,000 jobs this year in the face of dwindling prices and margins, easing some of the excess supply pressure that has racked the industry in recent months.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares climbed 3.8 percent on after local media said the company had “all but won” a 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) deal to expand and modernize an oil refinery in Venezuela.

Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd, South Korea’s largest electronics retailer, rose 1 percent on the first day of resumed trade, having been suspended for two week following an embezzlement scandal involving top executives. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)