FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares up for 4th day, end just below 2,000 mark
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares up for 4th day, end just below 2,000 mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, closing just shy of the psychologically-significant 2,000 point level after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing output eased worries of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

Brokerages outperformed. Korea Investment Holdings rallied 8.7 percent while Woori Investment & Securities gained 4.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.