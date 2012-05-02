Seoul shares seen lower as U.S. jobs data disappoints

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open lower on Thursday, tracking falls in global stocks after U.S. private sector hiring data fell well short of expectations, raising concerns that Friday's more comprehensive U.S. job report will also disappoint. "The figures definitely lowered the bar significantly for Friday's labor department data," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst at Daishin Securities. U.S. companies added only 119,000 jobs last month, well short of expectations of 177,000, a worrisome sign of a labor market that has struggled to gain traction and turning investors cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. The report came on the heels of more glum news from Europe as euro zone factory activity fell to its lowest level since June 2009. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with pressure growing on the bank to use bond buying and other measures to shield weaker euro members from additional pain, while elections in Greece and France will take place over the weekend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points on Wednesday, notching up a fourth straight winning session. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.31 -0.25% -3.510 USD/JPY 80.12 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,652.55 0.00% -0.080 US CRUDE $105.36 0.13% 0.140 DOW JONES 13268.57 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 126.16 -0.23% -0.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 fall private-sector hiring spurs worry >Bonds gain on weak U.S., European data >Euro falls 3rd day as weak data weighs before ECB >Oil sags on inventory build, soft data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX INC ** SK Telecom Co, South Korea's top mobile carrier, is not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by its affiliate SK hynix of Japan's troubled Elpida Memory, SK Telecom's chief financial officer said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)