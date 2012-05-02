FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen lower as U.S. jobs data disappoints
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen lower as U.S. jobs data disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open lower on
Thursday, tracking falls in global stocks after U.S. private
sector hiring data fell well short of expectations, raising
concerns that Friday's more comprehensive U.S. job report will
also disappoint.	
    "The figures definitely lowered the bar significantly for
Friday's labor department data," said Lee Seung-wook, an analyst
at Daishin Securities.	
    U.S. companies added only 119,000 jobs last month, well
short of expectations of 177,000, a worrisome sign of a labor
market that has struggled to gain traction and turning investors
cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report. 	
    The report came on the heels of more glum news from Europe
as euro zone factory activity fell to its lowest level since
June 2009.  	
    The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with pressure
growing on the bank to use bond buying and other measures to
shield weaker euro members from additional pain, while elections
in Greece and France will take place over the weekend.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.86 percent to close at 1,999.07 points on Wednesday, notching
up a fourth straight winning session. 	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------	
               INSTRUMENT         LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                1,402.31      -0.25%      -3.510	
USD/JPY                   80.12         -0%       0.000	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.928         --        0.000	
SPOT GOLD             $1,652.55       0.00%      -0.080	
US CRUDE                $105.36       0.13%       0.140	
DOW JONES              13268.57      -0.08%      -10.75	
ASIA ADRS               126.16      -0.23%       -0.29	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
>Dow, S&P 500 fall private-sector hiring spurs worry 	
>Bonds gain on weak U.S., European data             	
>Euro falls 3rd day as weak data weighs before ECB  	
>Oil sags on inventory build, soft data             	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SK HYNIX INC **	
    	
SK Telecom Co, South Korea's top mobile carrier, is
not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by its affiliate
SK hynix of Japan's troubled Elpida Memory, SK
Telecom's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
  	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

