Seoul shares edge lower; automakers down early

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower at the start of Thursday’s session, weighed down by worries that the U.S. job market may be losing momentum after data showed new hirings by private sector employers fell well short of expectations.

Automakers declined, with Hyundai Motor slipping 1.1 percent while Kia Motors shed 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.28 percent at 1,993.54 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)