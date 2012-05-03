Seoul shares snap 4-day winning run in choppy session

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday to halt a four-day winning streak as sentiment was pressured by grim U.S. and European economic data, with trading subdued as investors took to the sidelines to await more key events and data releases.

Shipbuilders underperformed, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding falling 2.7 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering dipped 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 0.2 percent to close at 1,995.11 points.