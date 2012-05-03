FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares dip to end 4-day rally in thin trading
#Financials
May 3, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares dip to end 4-day rally in thin trading

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Turnover lowest in 1-1/2 weeks after choppy session
    * Blue-chips down on profit-taking after roaring to highs
    * LG Display tumbles after reports of espionage probe

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on
Thursday to snap a four-day winning streak as sentiment was
pressured by data showing weaker-than-expected U.S. private
sector hiring.	
    Trading was subdued as investors were cautious ahead of a
series of key events and data releases.	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.2 percent to close at 1,995.11 points.	
    "Investors are playing the waiting game after seeing mixed
data signals out of the U.S.," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at
KTB Securities. 	
    "They are reserving judgment pending further cues, with
labor data and a final stretch in earnings due up for release,
while the muddled picture in Europe won't clear up until after
the French and Greek election results." 	
    New jobs added by U.S. companies in March fell well below
expectations, according to estimates from payroll processing
firm ADP, turning investors cautious ahead of U.S. government
data on non-farm payrolls due on Friday. 	
    Share turnover was the lowest in a week-and-a-half at 4.6
trillion won ($4.1 billion), just 68 percent of the trade volume
seen on Wednesday's session.	
    	
    SHIPBUILDERS, AUTOS FALL	
    Shipbuilders underperformed after a three-day rebound, as
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 2.7 percent while
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering dipped 2.2
percent.  	
    Blue-chip counters fell on profit-taking, most notably auto
shares, with Hyundai Motor Co edging 0.9 percent
lower and KIA Motors Corp losing 2 percent after
both shares cruised to respective all-time highs in the previous
session.	
    Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics retreated
0.6 percent after six straight winning sessions en route to
consecutive record highs.	
    LG Display Co Ltd shares tumbled 6.6 percent
after local media said prosecutors had exercised a search and
seizure warrant on the flat-screen maker's head office to
investigate whether it tried to steal OLED technology from a
rival.	
    An LG spokesman said they were fully co-operating with the
investigators, but declined to provide details. 	
    Investors will be on watch for developments in Europe, with
the European Central Bank due to meet later on Thursday under
mounting pressure to use bond buying and other measures to
protect vulnerable member states, while elections in France and
Greece are scheduled to take place over the weekend.	
    The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.21 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index rose 0.39 percent.	
    	
         Move on day                -0.2 percent    	
         12-month high   2,228.04   2 May 2011    	
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011    	
         Change on yr               +9.3 percent    	
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011    	
         All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981  	
($1 = 1127.3750 Korean won)	
	
 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

