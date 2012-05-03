FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower on worries U.S. job market stalling
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen lower on worries U.S. job market stalling

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen off to a
weaker start on Friday, tracking declines in global stocks after
slower-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector raised
concerns of a stalling recovery in the labor market ahead of
Friday's nonfarm payrolls data.	
    "Investors were hoping to see stronger hints of further
easing from the (European Central Bank) to offset the weak data,
but came out empty-handed," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.	
    Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless aid last week dropping by the most in nearly a year, but
the relief was outweighed by other data showing April services
employment declining to its lowest level since
December. 	
    The slow job growth in the services sector, which accounts
for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, poses a risk to Friday's
much-anticipated payrolls report, although analysts expect to
see a rebound in hiring during April. 	
    Hopes that the European Central Bank may resume its bond
buying program or offer other stimulus measures were dashed
after ECB President Mario Draghi gave little indications that
the bank would take any active role for the time being after a
policy meeting in Spain. 	
    Sentiment may received limited support from steps taken by
China, Japan, and South Korea on Thursday to tie their markets
closer and agreeing with their smaller Asian neighbors to boost
their emergency protection against financial
shocks. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.2 percent to close at 1,995.11 points on Thursday.	
    	
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------	
                INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                 1,391.57      -0.77%     -10.740	
USD/JPY                    80.20       0.01%       0.010	
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.933        --         0.000	
SPOT GOLD              $1,635.85      -0.02%      -0.350	
US CRUDE                 $102.60       0.06%       0.060	
DOW JONES               13206.59      -0.47%      -61.98	
ASIA ADRS                124.82      -1.06%       -1.34	
----------------------------------------------------------------
Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late   	
>Bonds gain on services data before jobs report     	
>Euro drops as uncertainty weighs before US job data 	
>Oil drops sharply on US economic data, technicals  	
    	
---STOCKS TO WATCH---	
    	
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **	
    	
Samsung Electronics unveiled a new top-of-the-range Galaxy
smartphone in London on Thursday, updating the most direct rival
to Apple's iPhone with a larger touch screen and more
powerful processor. 	
    	
**HI-MART CO LTD **	
  	
Electronics retailer Hi-Mart said on Thursday its top
shareholders would resume an auction for a controlling stake in
the firm after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million
embezzlement charges brought against its top
executives. 	
	
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **	
    	
BMW is in talks with Hyundai to help shoulder the 1-2
billion euros ($1.3-2.6 billion) in costs for developing new
engine families, German industry newsletter Automobil Produktion
reported on Thursday. 	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joanthan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.