Seoul shares open down on U.S. job worries; blue-chips lead

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell at the market open on Friday, tracking declines in global stocks after slower-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns of a stalling recovery in the labor market ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data.

Blue-chips led early declines, with Samsung Electronics falling 1.5 percent while Hyundai Motor fell 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.39 percent at 1,987.36 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)