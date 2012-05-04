FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares down after tepid U.S. data, blue chips lower
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares down after tepid U.S. data, blue chips lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Investors book profit on technology, auto blue chips
    * Utilities outperform as bargain-hunters target laggards
    * Hi-mart gains on renewed stake-sale bid

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday morning
in thin trade, extending the previous session's decline after
sluggish data raised fresh concerns of stalling U.S. economic
growth ahead of a key labour market report due later Friday.	
    "Investors are on standby and are waiting for U.S. payrolls
data and French and Greek election results to clear the fog on
market direction," said HI Investment & Securities analyst Kim
Seung-han.	
    Data showing tepid growth in the massive U.S. services
sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest
economy, increased concern of a slow recovery and has dashed
market expectations of the much-anticipated U.S. non-farm
payrolls report. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,985.08 as of 0313 GMT.	
    Trading was light, with turnover at 1.72 trillion won ($1.5
billion) as of 0200 GMT, the lowest in 1-1/2 weeks.	
    Blue chips fell to profit-taking as investors rotated into
undervalued counters, helping recently laggard sectors such as
utilities to post modest gains.	
    "The most recent rally was led by a handful of large-cap
automobile and technology stocks, pulling up the rest of the
market through their sheer weighting on the index. The
correction is necessary to shore up the valuation gap," said
Kim.  	
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell for a
second-straight day, down 2.4 percent after snapping a six-day
winning run in the previous session.	
    KIA Motors Corp shed 1.9 percent, while Hyundai
Motor Co dropped 2.3 percent, retreating further
from their respective all-time highs touched during Wednesday's
session.	
    Samsung, KIA, and Hyundai are the three largest listings on
the main bourse, accounting for more than a quarter of the
KOSPI's market capitalisation.	
    Utilities outperformed , with Korea Gas Corp 
rallying 4.3 percent and Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
 climbing 3.7 percent after media reports said the
state-owned utility provider had requested government approval
to raise electricity rates by 13.1 percent.  	
    Electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd rose 2.5
percent after the company said on Thursday that top shareholders
would resume an auction of a controlling stake in the company
after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million in
embezzlement charges brought against top
executives. 
($1 = 1129.0000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.