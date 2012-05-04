Seoul shares down after tepid U.S. data, blue chips lower

* Investors book profit on technology, auto blue chips * Utilities outperform as bargain-hunters target laggards * Hi-mart gains on renewed stake-sale bid By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday morning in thin trade, extending the previous session's decline after sluggish data raised fresh concerns of stalling U.S. economic growth ahead of a key labour market report due later Friday. "Investors are on standby and are waiting for U.S. payrolls data and French and Greek election results to clear the fog on market direction," said HI Investment & Securities analyst Kim Seung-han. Data showing tepid growth in the massive U.S. services sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, increased concern of a slow recovery and has dashed market expectations of the much-anticipated U.S. non-farm payrolls report. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,985.08 as of 0313 GMT. Trading was light, with turnover at 1.72 trillion won ($1.5 billion) as of 0200 GMT, the lowest in 1-1/2 weeks. Blue chips fell to profit-taking as investors rotated into undervalued counters, helping recently laggard sectors such as utilities to post modest gains. "The most recent rally was led by a handful of large-cap automobile and technology stocks, pulling up the rest of the market through their sheer weighting on the index. The correction is necessary to shore up the valuation gap," said Kim. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell for a second-straight day, down 2.4 percent after snapping a six-day winning run in the previous session. KIA Motors Corp shed 1.9 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co dropped 2.3 percent, retreating further from their respective all-time highs touched during Wednesday's session. Samsung, KIA, and Hyundai are the three largest listings on the main bourse, accounting for more than a quarter of the KOSPI's market capitalisation. Utilities outperformed , with Korea Gas Corp rallying 4.3 percent and Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) climbing 3.7 percent after media reports said the state-owned utility provider had requested government approval to raise electricity rates by 13.1 percent. Electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent after the company said on Thursday that top shareholders would resume an auction of a controlling stake in the company after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million in embezzlement charges brought against top executives. ($1 = 1129.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)