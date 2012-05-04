FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares edge lower on U.S. data, but snap 2-week slide
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge lower on U.S. data, but snap 2-week slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data readings stoked concerns that the recovery of the world’s largest economy may be losing steam, but the main index still managed to halt a two-week slide.

Blue chips succumbed to profit-taking, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd sliding 2.9 percent while Hyundai Motor slumped 3.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points, up 0.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.