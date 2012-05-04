Seoul shares slip, led by blue-chips, but gain on the week

* KOSPI extends fall from Thursday, but posts weekly gain * Shares in Hynix soar after it drops out of Elpida bid By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data stoked concern that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be losing steam, but the main Korean index managed a gain for the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,989.15 points on Friday, up 0.7 percent on the week. Tepid growth in the massive U.S. services sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy, triggered fears of a general slowdown and dimmed hopes for the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. "Investors were treading lightly, discouraged from adding risk ahead of the elections in Europe and waiting on the U.S labor data to paint a clearer economic picture," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Securities. Trading was the thin, with turnover seen at 4.5 trillion won ($4 billion). Blue chips fell to profit-taking with the KOSPI 200 index , a benchmark of 200 core stocks, shedding 0.6 percent to outpace declines in the broader KOSPI index. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell for a second session in a row, down 2.9 percent, after snapping a six-day winning streak on Thursday. Hyundai Motor Co dropped 3.2 percent and KIA Motors Corp shed 2.6 percent to retreat further from their all-time highs touched on Wednesday. Samsung, Hyundai, and KIA are the three largest listings on the main bourse, accounting for more than a quarter of the KOSPI's market capitalization. Chipmaker SK Hynix bucked trends however, reversing earlier losses to advance 3.3 percent after the company said it was dropping out of the bidding for bankrupt Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc. STX Corporation, the holding company of STX Pan Ocean, the world's tenth-largest shipping company, climbed 3.5 percent. Korea Electric Power Corp gained 3.7 percent, supported by media reports that the state-owned utility provider had requested government approval to raise electricity rates by 13.1 percent. Electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent after the company said on Thursday that top shareholders would resume an auction of a controlling stake in the company after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million in embezzlement charges brought against top executives. Move on day -0.3 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +8.95 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1,129 won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)