Seoul shares hit 3-mth closing low; shipbuilders tumble
May 7, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares hit 3-mth closing low; shipbuilders tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-month closing low on Monday, battered by concerns of a reversal in Europe’s austerity drive after elections in France and Greece and further weighed by data casting doubts over the pace of recovery in the U.S. economy.

Shipbuilders underperformed, with Samsung Heavy Industries plunging 6.4 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slumped 4.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.64 percent to close at 1,956.44 points.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

