Seoul shares set to inch up from 3-mth closing low

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Seoul are likely to edge up on Tuesday following steep declines to a three-month closing low in the previous session, as investors in offshore markets shrugged off political upheaval in Europe. "Investors may try to buy back some oversold stocks, especially in technology blue chips while defensive plays such as telecoms, which rallied yesterday, may continue to show strength from institutional buying," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.64 percent to a three-month closing low of 1,956.44 points on Monday, as fears over the euro zone's fiscal stability after voters in Greece and France delivered strong mandates against austerity measures triggered a move away from risk. But U.S. stocks mostly brushed off the political developments, encouraged by the shift to growth-oriented policies which have been gaining traction among European officials in recent weeks, a move which could help the struggling banking sector. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.58 0.04% 0.480 USD/JPY 79.89 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.873 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,638.29 0.01% 0.190 US CRUDE $98.05 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23% -29.74 ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05% 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe >US bonds edge up amid European vote worries >Euro drops on anti-austerity votes but off lows >Oil dips as Europe election results fan uncertainty ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **GS HOLDINGS CORP ** GS Caltex, South Korea's second largest refiner by capacity and a subsidiary of GS Holdings Corp, has restarted a 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) naphtha splitter after it was unexpectedly shut down around April 18 following mechanical trouble, traders said on Monday. **DONGBU STEEL ** Dongbu Steel is planning to construct an 80,000 tonnes-a-day, colour-coated steel mill in Thailand, local media reported. **SKC LTD ** Media reports said SKC Ltd has developed the world's thinnest ceramic film for near field communication (NFC) modules, used in devices such as smartphones. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)