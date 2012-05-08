FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rebound led by financials
May 8, 2012 / 6:07 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rebound led by financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the heavy declines logged in the previous session after Wall Street peers reacted resiliently to renewed uncertainty in Europe following a wave of political change in the region.

Financials outperformed, with Woori Finance Holdings advancing 3.3 percent while KB Financial Group gained 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.54 percent to close at 1,967.01 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

