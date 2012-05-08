FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares bounce back from 3-month low on Wall St resilience
May 8, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares bounce back from 3-month low on Wall St resilience

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Financials recover Monday losses on Spain bank rescue
    * GS Holdings up on restarting of crude distillation unit
    * SK Hynix slides after Micron wins negotiation with Elpida

    By Joonhee Yu	
    SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday from a
three-month low, recouping some of the heavy declines logged in
the previous session after Wall Street peers reacted resiliently
to renewed uncertainty in Europe following a wave of political
change in that region.  	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.54 percent at close at 1,967.01 points.	
    "Monday's falls were in line with the prior 1.2 percent
decline seen in overnight futures which followed Friday's
disappointing U.S. jobs data," said Gwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at
IBK Securities.	
    "The additional shock from the election results in Europe
may have been marginal as witnessed in the U.S. and European
markets."	
    Investors saw an opportunity to pick up battered sectors
which highlighted Monday's falls with financials outperforming.
Woori Finance Holdings advancing 3.3 percent while
KB Financial Group gained 2.8 percent.	
    Bank shares may have been further supported by the Spanish
government's potential rescue plan of ailing lender Bankia SA
 involving a cash injection of 7 billion to 10 billion
euros through the use of public funds. 	
    GS Holdings rose 2.9 percent after its
subsidiary GS Caltex, South Korea's second-biggest crude
refiner, restarted a naphtha splitter unit that was unexpectedly
shut down last month, according to traders. 	
    SK Hynix lagged behind technology peers, falling
2.2 percent after Micron Technology won the right to
negotiate exclusively for Elpida Memory after bidding an excess
of $2.5 billion for the Japanese chipmaker.  	
    Shares in SKC Corp rose 2 percent after media
reports the company had developed the world's thinnest ceramic
film for near field communication (NFC) modules, a core
component of various devices including smartphones.   	
    In all, 486.2 million shares exchanged hands on the main
bourse while gainers outnumbered decliners 535 to 273.	
    The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.54 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ climbed 1.6 percent.	
	
          Move on day                +0.54 percent          
          12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011          
          12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011          
          Change on yr               +7.74 percent          
          All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011          
          All-time low      93.10    6 January 1981   
 	
 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

